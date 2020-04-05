BitWhite Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. Over the last week, BitWhite has traded up 42.5% against the dollar. One BitWhite coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Sistemkoin, BitFlip and Stocks.Exchange. BitWhite has a market capitalization of $14,456.44 and $2,110.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00034934 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000116 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org.

Buying and Selling BitWhite

BitWhite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, BitFlip and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

