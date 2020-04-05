BitWhite Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. BitWhite has a total market cap of $11,856.34 and approximately $2,115.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitWhite has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One BitWhite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, BitFlip and Exrates.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitWhite alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00034583 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000133 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000115 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org.

Buying and Selling BitWhite

BitWhite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and BitFlip. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitWhite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.