Blacer Coin (BLCR) Hits Market Cap of $201.00

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 5th. Blacer Coin has a total market cap of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Escodex. During the last week, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00340131 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00415766 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00018877 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006935 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000232 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000197 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Blacer Coin Profile

Blacer Coin is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins.

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

