Blacer Coin (BLCR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $201.00

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Blacer Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Escodex. Blacer Coin has a market cap of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00340183 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00419255 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00021450 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006996 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000233 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000188 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 96.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About Blacer Coin

BLCR is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins.

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

