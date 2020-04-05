Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 406,935 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.36% of Black Hills worth $65,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Black Hills by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,998,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,599,000 after buying an additional 244,667 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Black Hills by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,414,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,072,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Black Hills by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,265,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,384,000 after buying an additional 119,600 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Black Hills by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,031,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,996,000 after buying an additional 47,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Black Hills by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 903,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,943,000 after buying an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Black Hills in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.40.

NYSE:BKH opened at $58.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.91 and a 200-day moving average of $76.38. Black Hills Corp has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $87.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $477.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Black Hills Corp will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Hills news, Director Tony A. Jensen acquired 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.25 per share, with a total value of $148,005.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $505,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 124,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,038,611.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

