Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.45 Million

Analysts expect Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) to announce $102.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.00 million and the highest is $110.20 million. Black Stone Minerals reported sales of $83.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year sales of $366.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $267.00 million to $431.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $306.51 million, with estimates ranging from $255.63 million to $421.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $103.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.20 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 21.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSM shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Stone Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

BSM stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 30,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $389,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 352,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,415.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 4,707 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $62,367.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,417.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. Mayo Clinic acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,475,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 673,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 456,400 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,421,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 436.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 210,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 171,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 573,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 148,300 shares during the last quarter. 25.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

