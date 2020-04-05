BlackCoin Trading Up 6.2% This Week (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0228 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade and Tux Exchange. BlackCoin has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $8,126.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00018575 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005671 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,874,104 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange, CoinEgg, Bleutrade, Bittylicious, Tux Exchange, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

