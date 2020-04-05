Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.29.

BL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Blackline from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Blackline from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of Blackline stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $49.50. 376,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,389. Blackline has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $74.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average of $53.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -85.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $80.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackline will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackline news, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 10,000 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $550,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,021.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mario Spanicciati sold 150,000 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $9,177,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,469.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 221,570 shares of company stock valued at $13,468,234. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Blackline by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 223,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,723,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Blackline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,902,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blackline by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,160,000 after buying an additional 21,546 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Blackline by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

