Blakecoin (BLC) Market Capitalization Reaches $8,203.73

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Blakecoin has a total market capitalization of $8,203.73 and approximately $1.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded 38.1% lower against the dollar. One Blakecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blakecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,796.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.48 or 0.02111258 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.28 or 0.03417757 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00597939 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015184 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00786106 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00074231 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00025110 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00478626 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014713 BTC.

About Blakecoin

BLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Blake-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 24,156,397 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin. Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org.

Blakecoin Coin Trading

Blakecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blakecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blakecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.