BLAST (BLAST) Market Capitalization Tops $18,812.03

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One BLAST coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. During the last week, BLAST has traded 116.9% higher against the dollar. BLAST has a market cap of $18,812.03 and $15.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005540 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000276 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000142 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 41,568,958 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

