Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Hits $1.09 on Top Exchanges

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00016081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. Blocknet has a market cap of $7.33 million and $4,581.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,702,621 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

