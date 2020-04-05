Blockport Hits Market Cap of $1.49 Million (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Blockport has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $2,235.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blockport has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar. One Blockport token can now be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Blockport

Blockport launched on December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,402,944 tokens. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blockport’s official website is www.blockport.io. Blockport’s official message board is blog.blockport.io.

Blockport Token Trading

Blockport can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

