BlockStamp (BST) Hits Market Cap of $4.26 Million

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded up 31.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. BlockStamp has a total market cap of $4.26 million and $1,510.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockStamp coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00002386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOKOK, STEX and Crex24. During the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000503 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000208 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002258 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000142 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BlockStamp is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,838,957 coins and its circulating supply is 26,295,991 coins. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

