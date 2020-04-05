BLOCKv Hits Market Cap of $2.33 Million (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. BLOCKv has a market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $547,510.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded up 26.9% against the dollar. One BLOCKv token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, OKEx and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.35 or 0.02579733 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 78.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00201342 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046796 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033735 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv launched on October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Ethfinex, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tidex, Bancor Network, Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

