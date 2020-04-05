Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) will post $1.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Bloomin’ Brands posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year sales of $4.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $4.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 74.91%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.72%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.47%.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

