Blue Protocol (BLUE) Price Tops $0.0054 on Exchanges

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded down 26.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, Blue Protocol has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One Blue Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Blue Protocol has a total market capitalization of $196,319.49 and $77.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00054368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000720 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.93 or 0.04670397 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00068023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037162 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014744 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009745 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Blue Protocol Profile

Blue Protocol (CRYPTO:BLUE) is a token. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. Blue Protocol’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com. Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue. The official message board for Blue Protocol is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku. The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, TOPBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blue Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blue Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

