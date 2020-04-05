BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,688 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 76,458 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.41% of BOK Financial worth $25,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded BOK Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James downgraded BOK Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson downgraded BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $84.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $41.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. BOK Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $34.57 and a twelve month high of $88.69.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.29). BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $448.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $999,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,487,039.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

