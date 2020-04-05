BOLT (BOLT) Hits Market Cap of $1.41 Million

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One BOLT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax and Switcheo Network. BOLT has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $44,461.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BOLT has traded up 103.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.03 or 0.02604281 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00202166 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 64.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046881 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033775 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

BOLT Token Profile

BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 tokens. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global. BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global.

BOLT Token Trading

BOLT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

