BOMB (BOMB) Market Cap Hits $330,481.94

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. BOMB has a market cap of $330,481.94 and $38,766.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded up 57% against the dollar. One BOMB token can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00005079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00030697 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000424 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00066847 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,908.28 or 1.00956671 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000895 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00069540 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001529 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 21st, 2016. BOMB's total supply is 951,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,959 tokens. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com.

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

