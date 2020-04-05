BOMB Price Up 67% This Week (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One BOMB token can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00005462 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. BOMB has a market capitalization of $353,069.09 and approximately $39,983.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOMB has traded 67% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00029985 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000440 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00069201 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,817.18 or 1.00296015 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00071698 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000741 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001615 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB's total supply is 951,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,962 tokens. BOMB's official website is bombtoken.com. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

