Bonpay Trading 28.2% Higher Over Last Week (BON)

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. Bonpay has a market cap of $109,235.08 and approximately $1,987.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonpay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Mercatox, C-CEX and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Bonpay has traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014462 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.60 or 0.02569642 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 118.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00200385 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00047631 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033519 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bonpay launched on October 1st, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. The official website for Bonpay is bonpay.com. Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bonpay is medium.com/@bonpay.

Bonpay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Mercatox, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonpay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonpay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

