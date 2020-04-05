BOOM Hits Market Cap of $1.02 Million (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $12,269.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart and DDEX. During the last week, BOOM has traded up 20.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOOM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.65 or 0.02572264 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 78.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00199686 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00046737 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033749 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

BOOM Token Profile

BOOM’s total supply is 972,225,849 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,195,116 tokens. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken.

BOOM Token Trading

BOOM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.