BoostCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.00 (BOST)

BoostCoin (CURRENCY:BOST) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 5th. BoostCoin has a market cap of $7,247.08 and approximately $3.00 worth of BoostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BoostCoin has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BoostCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007177 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004028 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000506 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00001101 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047356 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BoostCoin Coin Profile

BoostCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2014. BoostCoin’s total supply is 11,855,487 coins. BoostCoin’s official Twitter account is @boostcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. BoostCoin’s official website is myboost.io.

BoostCoin Coin Trading

BoostCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoostCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

