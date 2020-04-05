BOScoin (BOS) Price Up 4.4% Over Last Week

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last week, BOScoin has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One BOScoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, CoinBene and Kucoin. BOScoin has a market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $17,327.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00070962 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOS is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

