Bottos (BTO) One Day Volume Hits $6.22 Million

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 5th. Bottos has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $6.22 million worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bottos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, BigONE, IDEX and Bibox. During the last seven days, Bottos has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bottos alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00054937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.86 or 0.04349548 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00069006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037013 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014609 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009353 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Bottos Token Profile

Bottos (BTO) is a token. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, BigONE, Bibox, CoinEgg, Bit-Z, Gate.io, LBank and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.