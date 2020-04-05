Bottos (BTO) One Day Volume Tops $3.27 Million

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. In the last week, Bottos has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bottos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, OTCBTC, BigONE and CoinEgg.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bottos alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00054749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000721 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.20 or 0.04644105 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00069151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037088 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014733 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009605 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Bottos Token Profile

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a token. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos.

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, CoinEgg, BigONE, LBank, OTCBTC, Bibox, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.