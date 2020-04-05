botXcoin (BOTX) Hits Market Cap of $52.85 Million

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, botXcoin has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. botXcoin has a market cap of $52.85 million and $368,167.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One botXcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0324 or 0.00000477 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.83 or 0.02602927 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00202315 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 60.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046757 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033601 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

botXcoin Profile

botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 tokens. botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for botXcoin is botxcoin.com. The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog.

botXcoin Token Trading

botXcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire botXcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy botXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

