BoutsPro Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. BoutsPro has a total market capitalization of $74,186.51 and approximately $6,467.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BoutsPro has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One BoutsPro token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.51 or 0.02606282 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00201691 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 64.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046792 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033680 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About BoutsPro

BoutsPro launched on March 10th, 2018. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro.

BoutsPro Token Trading

BoutsPro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

