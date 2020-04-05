BOX Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $15,573.00 (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. BOX Token has a total market cap of $2.39 million and $15,573.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOX Token has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar. One BOX Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0240 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bit-Z and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005715 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008160 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BOX Token Token Profile

BOX Token uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,609,050 tokens. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. The official website for BOX Token is box.la. BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888.

BOX Token Token Trading

BOX Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

