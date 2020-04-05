BQT (BQTX) Hits Market Cap of $3.73 Million

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last seven days, BQT has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One BQT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit and P2PB2B. BQT has a total market cap of $3.73 million and approximately $1,899.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00054378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.31 or 0.04613497 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00068361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014792 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009542 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003414 BTC.

About BQT

BQT (BQTX) is a token. It launched on August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 526,894,491 tokens. The official website for BQT is bqt.io. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BQT

BQT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BQT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

