Bread Trading 6.4% Higher This Week (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Bread has a total market cap of $10.17 million and approximately $410,490.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bread has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One Bread token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, OKEx, Binance and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bread

Bread was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bread is BRD.com .

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Tokenomy, IDEX, Cobinhood, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

