BriaCoin (BRIA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $118.00

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One BriaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000293 BTC on major exchanges. BriaCoin has a total market cap of $14,882.85 and approximately $118.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BriaCoin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BriaCoin alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14,582.97 or 2.13115360 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000434 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00023034 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000345 BTC.

BriaCoin Profile

BriaCoin (CRYPTO:BRIA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. BriaCoin’s official website is briacoin.com. BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BriaCoin Coin Trading

BriaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BriaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BriaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BriaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BriaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.