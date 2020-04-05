Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) by 182.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,342 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.56% of Brightsphere Investment Group worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,640,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after acquiring an additional 65,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,535,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 19,940 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,160,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after acquiring an additional 117,146 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after acquiring an additional 64,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 218.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 926,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 635,481 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

Shares of BSIG opened at $5.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.71 million, a PE ratio of 2.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.65. Brightsphere Investment Group PLC has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.32.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $207.40 million for the quarter. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 1,914.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

