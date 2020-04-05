Brokerages Anticipate Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) will post ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.50). Allogene Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.27) to ($2.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.90.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, insider Alison Moore sold 3,750 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $71,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $107,528.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,380.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,535 shares of company stock valued at $572,160. Company insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $61,077,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,542,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,979,000 after buying an additional 1,268,228 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,658,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,679,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,632,000 after acquiring an additional 335,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 1,201,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,223,000 after acquiring an additional 295,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLO opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 16.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.02. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

