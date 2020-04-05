Brokerages Anticipate Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.59 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) will post $4.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.66 billion. Altria Group posted sales of $4.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year sales of $20.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.10 billion to $20.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $20.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.06 billion to $21.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MO shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.45. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $57.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

