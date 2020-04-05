Brokerages Anticipate AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.05 Million

Equities research analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) will announce $27.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.90 million to $27.20 million. AxoGen posted sales of $23.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year sales of $125.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $125.30 million to $126.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $156.00 million, with estimates ranging from $149.80 million to $162.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.10 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 27.30% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXGN. BidaskClub upgraded AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BTIG Research cut AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AxoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AxoGen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,978,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,957,000 after buying an additional 594,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,230,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,358,000 after buying an additional 88,145 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,031,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,457,000 after buying an additional 42,317 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 922,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,496,000 after buying an additional 209,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 873,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,628,000 after buying an additional 104,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXGN opened at $7.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.13 million, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.63. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 6.47.

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

