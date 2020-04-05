Brokerages Anticipate Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts predict that Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bellus Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.14). Bellus Health reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 171.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bellus Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bellus Health.

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bellus Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bellus Health in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bellus Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bellus Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Bellus Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bellus Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bellus Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bellus Health during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bellus Health by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 44,200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BLU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 236,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,275. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.83. Bellus Health has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $11.68.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

