Brokerages Anticipate Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.77 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) will report sales of $4.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Carnival’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.83 billion. Carnival posted sales of $4.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival will report full-year sales of $19.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.72 billion to $21.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $21.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.61 billion to $23.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Carnival.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Carnival from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $14,365,830,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,194,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,637,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Carnival by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,246,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,674,000 after buying an additional 2,205,877 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival by 418.1% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,120 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCL opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.98. Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

