Brokerages Anticipate CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) will report $10.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CryoPort’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.90 million to $10.48 million. CryoPort posted sales of $6.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that CryoPort will report full-year sales of $48.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.10 million to $50.99 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $68.37 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $79.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CryoPort.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. CryoPort had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. CryoPort’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CYRX. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of CryoPort from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and set a price target on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of CryoPort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.77, a current ratio of 18.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CryoPort has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $25.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $604.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CryoPort by 174.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,650,514 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $26,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,090 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in CryoPort during the fourth quarter worth $8,592,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CryoPort by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,348,908 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $38,663,000 after purchasing an additional 396,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CryoPort by 41.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 934,287 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $15,280,000 after purchasing an additional 273,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in CryoPort by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 420,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

