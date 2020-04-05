Brokerages Anticipate Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.57 Billion

Brokerages expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to post sales of $33.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.03 billion and the highest is $37.12 billion. Ford Motor reported sales of $37.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year sales of $131.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.21 billion to $140.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $140.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $139.52 billion to $141.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ford Motor.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

F has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.49.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $177,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,130.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $187,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,547,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,491,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201,411 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 9,705,814 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,959 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,391,366 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,166 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,515,551 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,296 shares during the period. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $4.24 on Friday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.39.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ford Motor (F)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.