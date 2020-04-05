Brokerages Anticipate Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Analysts expect Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) to post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings. Lithium Americas reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.20 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lithium Americas had a net margin of 835.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

LAC stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $228.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.33. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $6.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

