Brokerages Anticipate SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) to Announce $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Shares of SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) have received an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SB One Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 67% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $21.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given SB One Bancorp an industry rank of 224 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

SBBX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of SB One Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of SB One Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ SBBX opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.99. SB One Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.56.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. SB One Bancorp had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $18.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SB One Bancorp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other SB One Bancorp news, CEO Anthony J. Labozzetta purchased 2,713 shares of SB One Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $36,652.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,104.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adriano M. Duarte purchased 1,820 shares of SB One Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,656. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,033 shares of company stock worth $85,288. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 271,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 19,724 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 843,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SB One Bancorp during the third quarter worth $457,000. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

