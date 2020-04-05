Brokerages Anticipate Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.50 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) will announce $19.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Co reported sales of $21.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will report full-year sales of $78.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.23 billion to $79.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $79.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.67 billion to $80.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Co.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.21.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $26.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.5% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 27,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.