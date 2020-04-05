Brokerages Expect AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Brokerages predict that AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) will post sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AerCap’s earnings. AerCap also posted sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AerCap will report full year sales of $4.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AerCap.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.45. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AER. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on AerCap from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet cut AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AerCap has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AER. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 19,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 35,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

AerCap stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. AerCap has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.21.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

