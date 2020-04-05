Brokerages Expect AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Equities analysts expect AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) to announce sales of $1.07 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $927.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. AMC Entertainment reported sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year sales of $4.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $5.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMC. Credit Suisse Group lowered AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush lowered AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

Shares of AMC opened at $2.27 on Friday. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $17.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $233.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. AMC Entertainment’s payout ratio is -11.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $7,584,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 46.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

