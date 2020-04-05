Brokerages Expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $288.15 Million

Brokerages expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to announce $288.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $260.00 million and the highest is $305.70 million. BJ’s Restaurants reported sales of $290.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $863.00 million to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $291.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.52 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 13.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BJRI shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.35.

In other news, CFO Gregory Levin bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.99 per share, with a total value of $63,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noah A. Elbogen bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.32 per share, with a total value of $439,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 25,500 shares of company stock worth $781,765 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $13,680,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 765.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 217,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 192,733 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,364,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,199,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $11.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $217.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.53. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

