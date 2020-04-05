Brokerages Expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.31 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will post $2.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.06 billion and the highest is $2.53 billion. BorgWarner posted sales of $2.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year sales of $9.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $10.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.68 billion to $13.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.34%. BorgWarner’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BWA opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.26. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $46.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

BorgWarner declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

