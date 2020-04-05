Brokerages Expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will announce sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $979.36 million and the highest is $1.08 billion. Brunswick reported sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year sales of $4.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $917.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.55 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BC shares. Raymond James upgraded Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $195,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 32,534 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth $2,540,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 33,728 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $66.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

