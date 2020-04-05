Brokerages Expect Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.83 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) will post sales of $4.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.56 million to $5.30 million. Cara Therapeutics posted sales of $4.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full year sales of $20.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.50 million to $21.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $25.81 million, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $31.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a negative net margin of 534.91%. The business had revenue of $4.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CARA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of CARA stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $598.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.05.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,075,511,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,053,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Chescapmanager LLC boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 1,299,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,938,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 999,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after buying an additional 73,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after buying an additional 15,185 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

