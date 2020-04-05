Brokerages Expect Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.70 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) will post $16.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Metlife’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.72 billion and the lowest is $16.68 billion. Metlife posted sales of $15.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Metlife will report full year sales of $67.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.74 billion to $69.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $69.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.09 billion to $71.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Metlife.

Get Metlife alerts:

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MET. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Metlife from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Metlife from to in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at $478,086,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,431 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,957,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,482 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,612 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,682,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,693,000 after purchasing an additional 765,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $27.72 on Friday. Metlife has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Metlife (MET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.